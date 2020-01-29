I have seen worse, Kerala Guv on protest in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Apparently unfazed by the protest of legislators who showed him placards, blocked his way, shouted slogans and finally staged a walk-out from the Assembly, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that he has witnessed "worse" when he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"I have seen worse than this when I was a member of the Assembly (Uttar Pradesh)," said Khan while talking to media persons.

Before his address to the House, the Assembly witnessed high voltage drama with Opposition MLAs chanting "go back governor" and displaying anti-CAA placards against Khan as soon as he arrived in the House for his address.

MLAs of the United Democratic Front (UDF) also raised slogans while blocking the governor's path and House marshals had to rush to escort the governor to his podium.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had accompanied Khan into the House when Congress-led UDF MLAs blocked Khan's way.

Only after he was escorted to his chair by Assembly marshals could the Governor begin his address.

The MLAs were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state assembly. (ANI)

