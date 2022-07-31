I have taken inspiration from his life, says JP Nadda at launch of Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad's book

Patna (Bihar) [India] July 31 (ANI): The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Sunday graced the launch ceremony of a book authored by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, at the Bapu Auditorium, Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The book titled 'Smriti Prashant Mera Jeevan Aviral Ganga' was launched by the Governor of Bihar, Fagu Chauhan. Other than Nadda, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the event.

Nadda said, "Since my childhood, I have taken inspiration from his life and I still continue to do the same."

Talking about Ganga Prasad's personality, Nadda said, "During the time of Emergency, Ganga babu had fed countless people with his own hands."

The book Smriti Prashant Mera Jeevan Aviral Ganga is based on the life of Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.



Ganga Prasad's MLA son Sanjeev Chaurasia, and other family members also attended the event. (ANI)














