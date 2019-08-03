I hope state govt implements reinstatement order, says suspended top cop Jacob Thomas

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): I hope the state government implements the reinstatement order, said Jacob Thomas, days after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) asked the Kerala government to revoke his suspension.

Thomas, was the then Director General of Police. He was suspended two years ago for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The suspension came after the top cop criticized the state government at a private function.

"I had applied for voluntary retirement in March. I have been waiting for a decision from the government. My future plan is to do NGO related activities, teaching, and writing," Jacob told ANI.

The tribunal, in an order on July 29, had also asked the state government to give Thomas a new posting. (ANI)

