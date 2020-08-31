I learnt so much from him, says Sonia Gandhi in letter to Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed her condolences on the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that his life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India and he played a crucial role in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them.

In a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, Sonia Gandhi said she personally has so many warm memories of her working with him and has learnt so much from him.

"Though your revered father had been critically ill for some days, it still comes as a great shock to learn of his passing," she said.

"Pranabda had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom experience sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects," she added.

Gandhi said Mukherjee brought distinction to every post he held, established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum and served our country with the utmost dedication.

"His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India, for he played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them whether as a cabinet minister parliamentarian or President of India," she said.

"I personally have so many warm memories of my working with him and I learnt so much from him. At this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with you your brothers and your whole family. Pranabda had now been released from his suffering. May his soul rest in peace," she said.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for removal of a clot. He was 84. (ANI)

