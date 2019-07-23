Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (file pic)
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (file pic)

I met with an accident as driver had cataract: Gadkari

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 02:26 IST

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been pushing for steps to bring down road accidents, said in Lok Sabha on Monday that he had suffered a road accident in Maharashtra when he was the leader of the opposition as his driver had impaired vision due to cataract.
"When I met with an accident, I was the leader of opposition in Maharashtra. It happened when I had police protection. My driver had a cataract," he said while seeking passage of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Gadkari said he got checking done in the state PWD department.
He said a chief minister once told him that his driver was "blind in both eyes" and depended on his sense of hearing to drive. Gadkari said the driver of a central minister was "blind" in one eye.
He said the drivers get certificates from government hospitals.
He said if the certificate mentions some problem in the eye, it leads to job loss and he had suggested to state governments to change the rules and give them alternative employment.
The minister said he had seen stunts in his childhood of man riding a motorcycle with his eyes covered and "such experiments were taking place".
"Will accidents not take place, will innocent people not get killed. There is a need to stop all this," he said.
The minister also referred to the shortage of trained drivers in the country. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:52 IST

Lok Sabha passes RTI amendment bill as opposition targets government

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI) : The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill after division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provision

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:43 IST

PM Modi should break his silence on US president's claims: Congress

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on "Kashmir issue", has stoked a controversy in the Indian political quarters, with opposition parties asking Modi to clarify his stance and 'break silence' on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:38 IST

Rahul is captain, no crisis within Congress: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is the "captain" of the Congress party. He asserted that there is no leadership crisis in the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:18 IST

PM Modi never requested Trump to mediate on Kashmir issue: MEA...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Hours after US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to help resolve the Kashmir issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Pres

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:10 IST

Government to take decision on extending parliament session

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): A decision on extending the Parliament session is expected to be taken on Tuesday with the government apparently keen on its extension to finish its legislative agenda and the opposition parties not very keen saying that there was no urgent business and many bills should g

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:36 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend RTI Act after division

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill after division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provisions

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:29 IST

US, France, Germany congratulate India on successful launch of...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The United States and France on Monday congratulated India for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:28 IST

RTI (Amendment) bill doesn't compromise autonomy, only enables...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Terming any conception regarding Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as "wrong and motivated", Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the bill will not compromise the autonomy of the original act and would enabl

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:23 IST

30 per cent driving licences bogus: Gadkari

New Delhi, July 22 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that 30 per cent of driving licences in the country were bogus and the motor vehicles amendment bill will streamline various regulatory processes to bring down the rate of accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:22 IST

Vadodara: Primary school children enjoy 'bag free' education

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): In a unique approach, children studying in primary classes in government schools of Vadodara have been excused from carrying heavy bags to the school and back.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:15 IST

Governor ESL Narasimhan reaches Vijaywada

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan reached Vijaywada on Monday evening where he was welcomed by minister V Srinivas Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, DGP Gautam Sawang and District Collector Imtiaz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:00 IST

6 key Bills introduced in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Six key Bills were introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

Read More
iocl