I prefer to supervise each ministry instead of keeping one for myself: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that instead of keeping departments himself, he prefers to monitor the work of each of his cabinet ministers.

"I feel the duty of a Chief Minister is to keep an eye on other ministers and, hence, I have distributed the portfolios to the ministers," Kejriwal said in response to a media query about him not keeping any portfolio.

The Delhi Chief Minister was also criticised by the opposition during his last stint for not keeping any ministry/department with himself. He was jeered as "Minister without a portfolio" by the opposition.

This time around, too, Kejriwal has not kept any department with him.

He also said, "Today, I had a meeting with the secretaries and ministers of all departments of the Delhi government wherein discussions were held on the 10 guarantees."

"In the meeting, departments have been directed to prepare a presentation within a week on the guarantee for which they are responsible. In the presentation they have to specify the timeline and the budget needed to fulfil their allotted guarantee," the Chief Minister added.

He further said that after one week another meeting will be held with each department and the budget demanded by them will be presented to the public via media.

"The budget as demanded by the departments will be included in the upcoming state Budget," he added.

He also said that the Cabinet has decided to hold a three-day Assembly session of the new government from February 24.

Arvind Kejriwal also spoke to the reporters about the meeting held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, "The meeting with Amit Shah was held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues and we agreed that the central government and Delhi government need to work together for the development of Delhi." (ANI)