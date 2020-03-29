I seek forgiveness from all, especially poor for lockdown: Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for the forgiveness of all countrymen, and especially the poor, for the nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of the novel coronavirus.

"I seek forgiveness from all countrymen, and my conscience tells me that you will definitely forgive me as I had to take certain decisions which have put you in a lot of difficulties, especially when I look at my poor brothers and sisters, I definitely feel that that they must be thinking, what kind of Prime Minister is this who has placed us in this difficulty. I especially seek their forgiveness," Modi said.

The Prime Minister, in his first 'Mann ki Baat' since the lockdown came into force, further said that he understood that many people would be "possibly angry at me for being locked in their homes."

"I understand your troubles, but there was no other way to wage a war against corona for a country like India with 1.3 billion population. It is a battle of life and death and we have to win it and, therefore, such strong measures were absolutely necessary," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that "nobody likes to take such strong measures, but after looking at the situation all over the world it seems this is the only option to keep you and your family protected."

During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)