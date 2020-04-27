I stand by my comments on Sonia Gandhi, confident truth will prevail: Arnab Goswami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Senior journalist Arnab Goswami on Monday said that he stands by his comments on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in a case related to Palghar lynching.

Republic TV Editor-in-chief came out of NM Joshi Marg police station after his police interrogation of about 12 and a half hours ended on Monday night.

"I was called up here for the interrogation related to my comments on Sonia Gandhi. It went on for 12 and a half hours. I have made it clear that I stand by my comments and everything I have said is correct," Goswami told ANI.

He said that police is completely satisfied with his answers and explanations. "I have told the police of my side of the story. They are completely satisfied," he said.

"I am confident that truth will prevail on this and any attempts to intermediate this will not work," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Mumbai Police served notice to Goswami to join the probe after an FIR was registered against him for his statement on Sonia Gandhi during a live news show recently.

It is worth mentioning that two persons were arrested on April 23 for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife while they were returning to their home from the office. (ANI)

