New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Income Tax department conducted raids on the Excel Group of Companies in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The I-T department's raids are currently underway at other premises of the Excel Group of Companies, including its Gachibowli headquarters and 18 other places across the country.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
I-T department conducts raids on Excel Group of Companies in Telangana, 18 other related locations
ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2023 13:43 IST
