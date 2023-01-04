हिंदी खबर
Representative image
Representative image

I-T department conducts raids on Excel Group of Companies in Telangana, 18 other related locations

ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2023 13:43 IST


New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Income Tax department conducted raids on the Excel Group of Companies in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The I-T department's raids are currently underway at other premises of the Excel Group of Companies, including its Gachibowli headquarters and 18 other places across the country.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl