I-T dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,600 cr belonging to Sasikala: Official sources

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Income-Tax department on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, IT sources said.

The properties were bought using Rs 1,500 crore in demonetised notes under fictitious names, the sources added.

Sasikala, late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, is currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail in a disproportionate assets case. (ANI)

