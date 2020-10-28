I-T dept conducts searches at Noida residence of BSP MP Malook Nagar

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at the Noida residences of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Malook Nagar on Wednesday, officials said.



According to officials, searches were conducted at the Noida Sector 55 situated residence of Malook Nagar and another property in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

Malook Nagar, a first time MP from the Bijnor constituency, was earlier this year named to become the deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

