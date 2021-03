Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film producer Vikas Bahl and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai, sources said.



Offices and residences of Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu are being searched in the raids, sources in the Income Tax Department added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)