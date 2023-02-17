I-T 'survey' at BBC offices concludes nearly after 60 hrs, media company says "hope matters resolve soon"

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Income Tax 'survey' on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices located in Delhi and Mumbai, over a charge of deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws, including transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits illegally, concluded nearly after 60 hours, the UK-based broadcaster said in a statement.

The Income Tax officials also came out on the third day of the BBC offices , wherein the survey was conducted.

Issuing a statement the BBC News PR said, "The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible."

"We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond," the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Income tax officials arrived at BBC offices located at the national capital's KG Marg for the survey. The British broadcaster's office at Kalina Santacruz in Mumbai was also surveyed, sources said adding that the survey was limited to the business premises of BBC only.

However, as the survey was underway, the British public broadcaster BBC News released a statement, saying that it is cooperating with the Income Tax department, which is conducting a survey at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

As per sources, during the third day of the 'survey', the employees working with the media house were asked not to "delete" any data until it is on.

The sources added they are also asked to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation.

Pertinent to mention, the development comes weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi. The Supreme Court had on February 3 directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary. (ANI)