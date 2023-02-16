I-T 'survey' at BBC offices: Kiren Rijiju says some people trust foreign news agencies but won't trust Indian agencies

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed those criticising the Income Tax survey at offices of BBC, saying some people trust foreign news agencies but they won't trust Indian agencies.

"Expectedly, the same Eco-system got outraged! These people trust Foreign News Agencies but they won't trust Indian Agencies. They swear by BBC but they won't believe Indian Courts. They'll even abuse Supreme Court if one adverse Judgement is passed," he said in a tweet.

He was responding to a tweet on a media report claiming former Prasar Bharti chief outraged over the Income Tax survey of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai is misplaced.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Income Tax-related surveys at British public broadcaster BBC's India offices continued for the third day and employees working with the media house were asked not to "delete" any data until it is on, sources said. The sources added they are also asked to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation.

It is learnt that the tax officials are conducting verification of certain account documents in the finance department of the BBC offices.



BBC News too said it was cooperating with the Income Tax department, which is conducting a survey at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating," the BBC News Press Team said in a statement on the first day of the survey.

On Tuesday, the All india Bar Association (AIBA) on Tuesday congratulated the Income-tax Department for going through BBC's documents to check irregularities relating to international taxation and Tax Deducted at Source transactions.

Dr Adish C Aggarwala Senior Advocate & Chairman of AIBA, in a statement, has welcomed the action of the Income-tax Department as earlier All India Bar Association has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a 360-degree probe into the international conspiracy angle in BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On January 22, amidst the row over British national broadcaster, BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) had demanded the Union Home Ministry initiate a special investigation into the "international conspiracy" angle.

The chairman of All India Bar Association had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to order a 360-degree probe into an international conspiracy angle in BBC's Documentary 'India: The Modi Question' by constituting a special investigation team comprising of a retired supreme court judge, jurist and investigators." (ANI)

