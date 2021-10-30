'I think Sameer Wankhede is from a Scheduled Caste', says SC Commission Vice-Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): After meeting Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder said he thinks the latter belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

"He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," the official said.

Wankhede today met National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder and handed over an application.





"After listening to his complaint, I think he is from a Scheduled Caste. He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," Halder said.

While quoting Wankhede, Halder said, "He (Sameer Wankhede) has submitted all the certificates to me, he told me that he is from Scheduled Caste," Halder said.

Wankhede had in his letter to the Commission alleged harassment. "I have been risking my life to do good work, but some people abused on the basis of caste and attacking my family, that is why I have come to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes."

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of using forged documents to obtain a government job under the SC category. According to the Maharasthra minister, the NCB Mumbai zone director is a Muslim.

All the allegations made by Malik after the drugs-on-cruise case have been refuted by Wankhede. (ANI)

