'I urge BJP to appoint a civilised person as next Delhi chief': Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Hours after Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta resigned from his post following the party's defeat in the MCD polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday urged BJP to appoint someone 'civilised' as the next chief of its unit in the nationalk capital.

In a self-made video, Bhardwaj accused BJP of running the election campaign in a very abusive and negative manner.

"It was already being speculated that if BJP loses the MCD elections, then Adesh Gupta will have to resign. In Patel Nagar, which is Adesh Gupta's own Assembly constituency, the BJP lost all the seats. In the constituency of BJP's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, too, the BJP lost most of the seats," he said.



He advised the BJP to appoint someone who can live up to the 'character of Delhi'.

"We would like to urge the BJP to make a civilized person as the next Delhi BJP chief. Someone who can do 'positive politics' in Delhi without uttering any bad or abusive words. The people in Delhi are educated and civilised and they don't like such behaviour," he further said.

Earlier on Sunday, Gupta resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president, taking moral responsibility for the party's MCD poll defeat.

The BJP named Virendra Sachdeva as its new acting president in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD elections, bagging 134 of the total 250 wards. (ANI)

