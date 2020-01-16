I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Dolan Samanta, one of the suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case who was questioning by Delhi Police on Wednesday, said that she was not covering her face but was rather trying to protect herself from the cold.

"I had already filed a complaint regarding the incident at Sabarmati Hostel. I took a copy of that complaint with me today. The questions asked to me today were related to the January 5 incident and where I was at that time. I was also injured at that time... Today, I tried to recognise people through videos shown to me," Samanta told ANI here.

"The video from which a screenshot has been circulated (by police) is of School of Social Science. Women protesters had made a human chain suspecting violence by ABVP again. It earlier happened on January 4 and December 11 also. ABVP and JNUTF members, who were allowed inside, continuously made our videos and intimidated us. I did not covered my face, I am an activist in the campus... I have been a part of this since the beginning. The video is of January 5. I was basically trying to protect myself from the immediate cold. I was not hiding," she added.

Besides Samanta, Chunchun Kumar was also called for questioning in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, Delhi police had stated that three suspects - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi are absconding.

Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements. (ANI)

