I will come to India in another 24 hours: IMA founder Mansoor Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels founder Mansoor Khan, who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud worth crores and fled to Dubai, released a video on Monday, contending that he would come back to India within 24-hour.

"I am not keeping well. I need to get a cardiac operation immediately. There are three blockages that have to be operated upon. The major problem is that I cannot afford the medical expenditure here. With the blessings of Allah, I will come to India in another 24 hours on my own will. I have all trust in the Indian judiciary," said Khan in the video.

He promised to pay back the client's money with the help of the judiciary.

"I will give all the details and documents regarding the movable and non-movable assets and people who have taken the bribe. We can recover with the help of judiciary. If we liquidate the assets, we can repay the money to the clients," he said.

He said that due to the pressure created by "anti-social elements and politicians" he had to flee the country.

Khan had earlier released a video on the YouTube, urging the police to arrange his return to India so that he could join the probe.

In today's video, Khan has asserted that he could not come to India because of his health issues.

"First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave," Khan said.

He further said that he is not in touch with his family. "There is no source of communication," he said.

IMA has allegedly cheated a large number of investors, mainly Muslims, after promising impressive returns on their deposit.

Khan had disappeared last month after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. (ANI)

