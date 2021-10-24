IAC Vikrant heads out for second sea trials from Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): After the first maiden sea trials, Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant sailed out from Kochi for the second sea trials on Sunday.

The maiden sea trials were conducted in August this year. During the maiden sailing, the ship's performance, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested. The trials were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command.



As per an official statement issued by the Defence Ministry, IAC 'Vikrant' is a leading example of the nation's quest for "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" and the Indian Navy's "Make in India" initiative, with more than 76 per cent indigenous content.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres at the widest part and a height of 59 metres including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, having gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers.

The ship with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. (ANI)

