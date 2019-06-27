IAF aircraft suffers engine failure mid-air, lands safely in Ambala

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Prompt action by an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot saved his Jaguar fighter aircraft after it suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from the Ambala air base and landed back safely on Thursday morning.

IAF officials said the Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft was on its way to take part in a training sortie when one of the two engines of the aircraft was knocked down due to bird hit.

"The pilot jettisoned his fuel tanks and external stores including some 10 kg practice bombs to gain height and managed to land back safely," they said.

The dropping of fuel tanks and external stores is part of the standard operating procedures of the Air Force when any plane suffers failure of one of the two engines.

The small bombs dropped by the pilot have been recovered, IAF sources said.

Ambala Deputy Commission of Police Rajneesh Kumar also said that payload of an aircraft had fallen in the city.

The IAF will order a court of inquiry to investigate the reasons behind the incident. The air base is in the heart of Ambala city in Haryana and over the years, it has been surrounded by a thick population. (ANI)

