IAF airlifts 8.3 tonnes of essential chemicals required to control Vizag gas leak

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 8.3 tonnes of essential chemicals required to effectively control the gas leak that occurred at Styrene Monomer Storage tank, LG Polymers, at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

"IAF as part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief on 09 May deployed two AN-32 Aircraft's and airlifted 8.3 T of essential chemicals to control and reduce the toxicity of leaking gas," said the Public Relations Officer, Kohima, Ministry of Defence in a tweet.

"Two An-32 transport aircraft of IAF were deployed to airlift approximately 1,100 kg of Tertiary Butylcatechol and 7.2 T of Polymerization Inhibitors and Green Retarders from Mundra, Gujarat to Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. These chemicals were required to reduce the toxicity of the gas being leaked from the storage tank," said the IAF.

The IAF also facilitated the move of Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum from Delhi and a specialist on Styrene gas from Mumbai to Vizag, the two individuals who were required to oversee the operations being undertaken to control the gas leak.

Also, as a part of meeting the emerging requirements of the Central government during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF continued to airlift essential supplies required to equip state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively.

A total of 703 tonnes of the load has been airlifted since the time IAF began its operations to assist the government on March 25. A total of 30 heavy and medium airlift assets have been earmarked by the IAF for undertaking any COVID-19 related task. (ANI)

