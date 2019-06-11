IAF AN-32's wreckage found in Arunachal Pradesh

Lipo (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Parts of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft have been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

"The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet said a week after the transport aircraft was reported missing shortly after taking off from Jorhat base on June 3.

An extensive search for the aircraft has been going on ever since it went missing.

The AN-32, with 13 personnel onboard had last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. IAF chopper teams were part of the mission which made the discovery.

Aerial search and rescue operations entered their ninth day on Tuesday. (ANI)