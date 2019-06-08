IAF announces Rs 5 lakh award for giving 'credible information' about missing plane and personnel

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for giving "credible information" about the location of missing AN-32 aircraft.

"While the search for the missing aircraft is on, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for the person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft," an official release said.

The finder may contact Air Force on the following numbers -- Landline: 0378-3222164 or on Mobile nos - 9436499477/ 9402077267/ 9402132477.

IAF is using all its assets and taking help of the Army, Arunachal Pradesh civil authorities and other national agencies to locate the missing aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday reached Jorhat Air Force Station to review the ongoing search and rescue missions.

He met the families of the missing air-warriors and assured them that the IAF will take all possible measures to locate the missing plane and personnel.

The AN-32 transport aircraft of the IAF went missing on Monday afternoon after getting air-borne from Assam's Jorhat.

The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours. (ANI)