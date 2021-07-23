IAF carries out flood relief operations in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri (Maharastra)[India], July 23 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out flood relief operations in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra which has witnessed heavy downpour in the last few days.

A helicopter from Ratnagiri got airborne at 11:35 am, carried out reconnaissance and rescued two people before landing back at Ratnagiri.

The IAF is also positioning two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. Another helicopter is standing by at Pune for any emergent requirement, according to an official release.

On July 22, at around 1:30 pm, the IAF received a message for the requirement of flood relief operations in Chiplun and Khed town of Ratnagiri district. "When the weather permitted, a Mi-17 I V helicopter got airborne from Mumbai for Ratnagiri at 3:40 pm and landed at Ratnagiri at 5 pm. Bad weather did not permit any further operations in the evening," the release said.



Operations have resumed from Friday with the helicopter deployed at Ratnagiri along with another one flown in from Mumbai. An NDRF team of 10 personnel with approximately one-ton load has also been flown in by IAF to Ratnagiri.

On Thursday, Chief Minister CM Uddhav Thackrey held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation that has occurred in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state due to torrential rains.

Around 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain-triggered landslides in Raigad district, he informed today.

Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

