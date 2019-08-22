Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa talking to media in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa talking to media in New Delhi on Tuesday.

IAF cautious and alert, says Air Chief BS Dhanoa amid Indo-Pak tensions

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday said that the Air Force is "cautious and alert" to face any eventuality on the border.
"We have seen their deployment. Indian Air Force is always cautious. We are responsible for air defence and we are always alert," Dhanoa told media persons here when asked about the situation at the Indo-Pak border.
He said that the Air Force is prepared "not only when any enemy fighter comes in but we also keep an eye on civilian aircraft so that incidents like Purulia airdrop do not happen".
Indian and Pakistani forces have exchanged heavy fire several times after the government repealed Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
There were also reports of military movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had last week termed the movement as "normal".
"Everybody took precautionary deployments and movement of precautionary resources and one should not be too concerned about them as they were normal," Rawat had said.
Pakistan Prime Minister had earlier this month threatened India, saying "incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again and that Pakistan will fight till the last drop of blood if a war ensues".
Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, on August 12, said that his country might deploy troops from the Afghanistan border to the Kashmir frontier. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:13 IST

Madras Day: Chennai turns 380 years old

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): "A city to some, a home to many" - this posting on Twitter by a user of the microblogging site aptly sums up the emotions of many who love Madras, now known as Chennai, as the city turned 380 years on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:57 IST

SC hears Ayodhya Case for 10th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The apex court on Thursday commenced the hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th consecutive day, with one of the litigants seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the disputed site.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Don't know Shehla Rashid says Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal, after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday denied knowing activist Shehla Rashid, minutes after sharing the stage with her at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led All-Party Demonstration against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:45 IST

Students throng schools in J-K after restrictions are lifted

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A large number of students on Thursday thronged their schools, which have reopened after a fortnight of their closure in view of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:44 IST

Men thrashed, robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collides with other's

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Two men were beaten and allegedly got robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collided with another car in Punjabi Bagh here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Kolkata HC stays arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Kolkata High Court on Thursday stayed a bailable arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remark on creation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:39 IST

Thushar Vellappally held in UAE, Kerala CM seeks EAM...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention in the arrest of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:20 IST

U'Khand: Relief, rescue ops continue in flood-ravaged Arakot village

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Relief and rescue operations continued in flood-ravaged Arakot village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district on Thursday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:17 IST

Madras HC extends Rajiv case life convict Nalini's parole by 3 weeks

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday extended by three weeks the parole of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Govt, BJP have no role in Chidambaram's arrest: MoS Home GK Reddy

Hyderabad [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Refuting Congress party's charge of political vendetta, Minister of State for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government and his party BJP have no role in the arrest of P Chidambaram by the CBI in connection with the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:08 IST

With normalcy returning to Tral, people express faith in PM Modi

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With normalcy returning to Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after defanging of Article 370, which gave special status to the region, people here say they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narend

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:07 IST

Chidambaram should follow law, will be punished if he is an...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of not adhering to law of the land while stating that if he is an offender, he will be punished.

Read More
iocl