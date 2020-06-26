IAF Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing on highway in Haryana's Sonepat

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on a highway in Sonepat district of Haryana on Friday, IAF officials said.
More details are awaited.
In April, a Cheetah helicopter of the IAF made a precautionary landing due to technical snag on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of conditions.
The helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged in construction. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:38 IST
