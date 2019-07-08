IAF Chief BS Dhanoa embarks on four-day visit to Russia

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa on Monday embarked on a four-day bilateral visit to Russia beginning tomorrow.

During the visit which will last till July 12, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa is scheduled to visit various operational and training units as well as fly a sortie in Russian trainer aircraft YAK-130, a Defence Ministry statement said.

He will also interact with senior functionaries of the Russian armed forces.

"The visit would provide further impetus towards defence cooperation as well as strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two air forces." the statement said.

Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG" is a contender in the IAF's multi-billion dollar 114 fighter aircraft programme.

The Russian company is fielding its MiG-35 fighter jet which is pitted against American F-16, F-18A, Saab's Gripen and French Rafale jets. (ANI)

