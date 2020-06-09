Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, RKS Bhadauria, conveyed birthday greetings to a retired Warrant Officer PD Pandian on his 100th birthday.
A birthday card and cake was delivered to the retired warrant officer by IAF officials in Trivandrum.
"Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria conveyed warm greetings & heartiest congratulations to Warrant Officer PD Pandian(Retd) on his centenary birthday celebration. A birthday card & cake was delivered to the WO on behalf of the #CAS. "Wishing you many more"," IAF said in a tweet on Monday.
"Indian Air Force wishes Warrant Officer PD Pandian (Retd) a very happy100th birthday. Sir, like a true airwarrior, you have overcome the challenges of life & have gained memories & experiences of a Century. Jai Hind!!!," it said in another tweet. (ANI)
IAF Chief conveys greetings to retired Warrant Officer on his 100th birthday
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2020 03:48 IST
