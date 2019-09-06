IAF chief flags off 4,500-km marathon from Kargil War Memorial to Kohima War Cemetery

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Air Force chief B S Dhanoa on Friday kickstarted an ultra-marathon covering over 4,500 kilometres from Kargil War Memorial to Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland to support the "Fit India" movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

"Ever since this directorate of adventure established in 1986, adventure activities have been expanded in all dimensions. The entire team of the directorate of adventure has put up a very good show. I am sure that the command and stations who are en route will provide you with wholehearted support to conduct the long and arduous expedition," he said.

Dhanoa handed a torch to an air force official who will hand it over to the next person in a relay run that will cover 100 km a day.

The IAF chief said that one learns to take calculated risks during adventurous activities and it forms an essential part of military training. "Air warriors should always participate in challenging pursuits to remain physically fit and mentally agile," he added.

An Air Force officer said that Kargil to Kohima, K2K, is the greatest running expedition taken by any force in India.

"We aim to complete 4,500 kilometres distance in 45 days and will be covering 100 kilometres every day. The message we want to give is pedestrian safety and to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement. We are a team of 20 people in which five will be on standby and seven in seven in the supporting staff," he said. (ANI)

