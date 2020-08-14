IAF chief flies MiG-21, reviews operational readiness on western front

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday flew Mig-21 Bison during a visit to a fighter squadron at a frontline airbase in Western Air Command.

"The IAF chief flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft during the visit where he interacted with the aircrew and reviewed the operational preparedness," IAF officials said.

Officials said the flying by the IAF Chief in a MiG-21 indicates the high operational readiness of the force amid the tension with China in Eastern Ladakh over territorial issues.

Bhadauria also reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

The IAF chief met the aircrew, combat crew from the squadrons and units stationed at the frontline base.

Bhadauria, a test pilot, has flown the under-development HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and the LCA Tejas after taking over to show his support for indigenous defence hardware and has backed several important DRDO projects also.

Last month, Bhadauria went to Ambala to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. (ANI)

