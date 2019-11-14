IAF Chief inaugurates three days Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday inaugurated the three-day annual conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru.

The theme for the 58th Annual Conference was "Changing Paradigms in Aerospace Healthcare".

According to an official statement, the Air Chief in his address, complimented the role played by aviation medicine scientists in reducing the injuries whilst using machines and also reduce the number of days in recuperating from injuries, thus ensuring that they do not miss out on challenging opportunities.

He stressed on the importance of cutting edge research that would greatly help the future challenging missions such as the Gaganyaan and mentioned that the theme for this years conference aptly captured the current scenario which posed challenges that needs to be addressed in Aviation Medicine.

"The event started with welcome address by Air Commodore Anupam Agarwal, Commandant IAM. Presidential address was delivered by Air Marshal MS Butola, Director General Medical Services (Air)," the statement informed.

The Air Chief presented awards and trophies to the officers who have achieved academic brilliance in the Advance Course in Aerospace Medicine at IAM. The Air Chief also released a Journal, Technical Mini Series and Conference CD on this occasion.

The conference includes two orations. The prestigious 'Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration' was delivered by Dr K Vijaraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre.

This prestigious oration was instituted in 1972 in honour of the first Indian Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee.

'Air Vice Marshal Srinagesh Memorial Oration' will be delivered by Air Vice Marshal JS Kulkarni (Retired) tomorrow. Air Vice Marshal MM Srinagesh, an illustrious luminary in the field of Aviation Medicine, is popularly known as the 'Father of Aviation Medicine in India' for his immense contribution in the field of Aerospace Medicine.

The Conference aims to address contemporary issues and applications in the subject of Aerospace Medicine. It will have scientific sessions with podium presentations, poster presentations where speakers will present and discuss aeromedical issues and advances made in the field of aviation medicine worldwide.

The statement informed that senior officers from the medical fraternity of Army, Navy and Air Force and Air Force aircrew is participating in the Conference.

A total of 300 distinguished professionals are attending the three-day conference. (ANI)

