New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday left for Oman on an official visit to witness the ongoing Indo-Oman Joint Exercise -- Eastern Bridge -- between the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Air Force at RAFO base in Masirah, Oman.
The IAF MiG-29s (upgraded) are participating with Hawks, F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoons of Omani Air Force in the exercise. For the first time, MiG-29 fighter aircraft are participating in an international exercise outside India.
IAF on October 17, kick-started its bilateral joint exercise with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO), named 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V' at Air Force Base Masirah.
The exercise will be held till October 26. Last time, the bilateral exercise was held between the countries in 2017 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. (ANI)
IAF chief leaves for Oman to witness joint exercise -- 'Eastern Bridge'
ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:14 IST
