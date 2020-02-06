IAF Chief meets delegations from various countries during DefExpo inaugural ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Chief of the Air Staff, RKS Bhadauria met the dignitaries and delegations of Kenya, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Czech Republic at Indian Air Force Chalet and held bilateral meetings during the inaugural ceremony of DefExpo2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday.

"The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met the dignitaries and delegations of Kenya, Myanmar, Bangladesh & Czech Republic at Indian Air Force Chalet and held bilateral meetings during the inaugural ceremony of #DefExpo2020, Lucknow today," IAF said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the inaugural ceremony and said that the central government is working towards making India a hub of defence manufacturing. Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament from Lucknow, the host city of this year's Expo, said, "We want to make India a defence manufacturing hub."

DefExpo 2020 is being held in Lucknow for the first time. (ANI)

