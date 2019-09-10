Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa
Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa

IAF chief resurrects 17 Squadron in Ambala

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:02 IST

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa on Tuesday resurrected the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, which will be the first unit to operate French-origin Rafale fighter aircraft.
The IAF chief also inaugurated Golden Arrows Squadron museum here.
He presented a memento to Group Captain Harkirat Singh SC to commemorate the occasion. The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.
"It gives me immense pleasure to handover squadron insignia to Commanding Officer designate group Captain Harkirat Singh," Dhanoa said.
"The 'Golden Arrows' have been an epitome of professional excellence and dedication. The association of 17 Squadron with Ambala has been from its very inception when it was formed here in 1951. It has come back to Ambala," he added.
Later while talking to media, Dhanoa said that "it gives me a lot of pleasure that from MiG-21 we have jumped to the Rafale".
"Like I said in the speech, this is one Squadron that has taken part in all operations since 1951... It has got a very good combat record. It has got a very good history. So, it gives me a lot of pleasure and satisfaction that during my tenure I could resurrect this Squadron," he said.
17 Squadron was formed at Ambala on October 1, 1951 under the command of Flight Lieutenant DL Springett and was then equipped with Harvard-II B aircraft. By November 1955, Squadron converted fully to De Havilland Vampire and by 1957, Hawker Hunter aircraft were flown by the 'Golden Arrows'. The Squadron converted to the Mig-21 M in 1975.
R Nambiar, Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command said, "The Golden Arrows have been a part of Western Air Command ever since its inception. It was formed in 1951 on October 1... It is now going to be equipped with our latest modern aircraft, the Rafale... I do believe it (Rafale) will revolutionise air power in this part of the world."
Golden Arrows actively participated in Goa Liberation Campaign in December 1961 and in 1965 operations as a reserve force. Under the command of Wing Commander N Chatrath, 17 Squadron took part in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and flew close air support, counter air and fighter recce missions, getting numerous gallantry awards.

In November 1988, the Squadron was presented 'Colours' by then President R Venkataraman. Under the command of then Wing Commander BS Dhanoa, Golden Arrows participated actively in Operation 'Safed Sagar' in 1999.

In the near future, 17 Squadron will be the first Squadron to be equipped with Rafale aircraft. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:14 IST

Dilution of Art 370 will accelerate development, talks with...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 : Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asserted that the dilution of Article 370 would accelerate the process of development in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and said any talks with Pakistan now would be held only on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (P

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:01 IST

Mumbai: 5 arrested with 129 kg drugs, over Rs 1 crore cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five people and seized 129 kilograms of drugs along with over Rs one crore in cash from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:59 IST

Goa CM chairs meeting for construction of Manohar Parrikar Smriti Sthal

Panjim (Goa) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a meeting to select the architectural firm that will design former defence minister and Goa CM Manohar Parikar's memorial.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:56 IST

Punjab: Cabinet approves Rs 31 lakh to legal heirs of slain drug...

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave ex-post facto approval to disbursement of financial benefit to the tune of nearly Rs 31 lakh to the legal heirs of late Neha Shoree, Zonal Licensing Drug Authority, Mohali, who was shot dead on duty in March 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:44 IST

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:40 IST

Request for land in Navi Mumbai has nothing to do with NRC:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday clarified that the request for land to build detention centre proposed at Navi Mumbai has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:39 IST

Arun Jaitley could make any person his fan: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Arun Jaitley had the kind of personality which could make any person he met his fan, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:19 IST

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police on Tuesday distributed helmet to the motorists who were penalised for not wearing helmets and also distributed 'Thank You' notes to bikers following traffic rules.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:59 IST

Andhra: Second level warning issued for Godavari, water level...

Kunchanapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management on Tuesday issued a second-level flood warning in Godavari basin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:56 IST

Pradhan explores avenues to strengthen bilateral hydrocarbon...

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan met UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazroui here on Tuesday and explored avenues for further strengthening the bilateral hydrocarbon engagement between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:53 IST

Uttarakhand: Dobra Chanti bridge to open for public use by March 2020

Pratapnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The construction of India's longest motorable single lane suspension bridge named Dobra Chanti in Uttarakhand's Pratapnagar is nearing completion and will be opened for public use by March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:48 IST

India well prepared to handle allegations of human rights...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Defence expert PK Sehgal on Tuesday said that India is completely prepared to respond to alleged human rights violations in Kashmir if raised by Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Violation Council (UNHRC).

Read More
iocl