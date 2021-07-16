IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria visits Southern Air Command for Commanders' Conference

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited here in Thiruvananthapuram on July 15-16 for the Southern Air Command (SAC) Commanders' Conference.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-chief (AO C-in-C) of SAC received Bhadauria on his arrival and briefed him on the status of operational preparedness of the Command.



In his address to SAC Commanders, Bhadauria reiterated the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to remain ready always for fulfilling its operational mandate.

He also appreciated the efforts of the SAC in fast-tracking numerous infrastructure initiatives and undertaking tasks of operational significance within its area of responsibility.

Further, Bhadauria expressed satisfaction at the swift operationalisation achieved by newly inducted assets, particularly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Su-30 MKI squadrons. (ANI)

