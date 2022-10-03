IAF conducts full dress rehearsal in Chandigarh ahead of Air Force Day flypast

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh ahead of the Indian Air Force Day as combat aircraft, transport planes and helicopters including the Chinook heavy-lift choppers took part in the dress rehearsal on Monday.

Air Force Day flypast is scheduled to take place on October 8 over Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. In a historic first, the parade and flypast of Air Force Day have been moved out of the national capital region by the IAF.

Earlier in the day, in a major boost to the India Air Force's combat prowess, the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) named " Prachand" was inducted into the Indian Air Force in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The induction ceremony was held in Rajasthan's Jodhpur where newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan was also present along with the Union Minister.



While speaking on the occasion, Singh said that LCH will enhance our capability and will boost defence production and it proves India's commitment towards self-reliance in Defence production.

"There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan," Singh said, adding that the LCH is a result of research and development for two decades.

"For a long time, there was a need for attack helicopters and during the 1999 Kargil war, its need was felt seriously. The LCH is a result of research and development for two decades and its induction into IAF is an important milestone in defence production," Singh further said.

The new chopper getting inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones and armoured columns during conflicts. The induction ceremony will be led by Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.

He was also present in the Cabinet Committee on Security which cleared the purchase of 15 of these LCHs for the air force and the army. (ANI)

