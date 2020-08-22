IAF congratulates Gajanand Yadava for being awarded 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019'

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) congratulated Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava, for being awarded the 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' in 'air adventure' category.
"Congratulations! WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, for being awarded the 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' in 'Air Adventure' category. WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, a Parachute Jump Instructor & member of IAF Skydiving Team 'AkashGanga', has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date," IAF tweeted.
The Air Force also congratulated to Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), for being awarded the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020', which is given for making sustained efforts towards encouragement and promotion of Sports.
"#Congratulations to Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), for being awarded the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020' in 'Employment to Sports Persons and Institution of various Sports Welfare measures' category by Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports (MoYAS), Govt of India," IAF tweeted. (ANI)
