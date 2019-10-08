Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria during his address at the Air Force Day parade. Photo/ANI
Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria during his address at the Air Force Day parade. Photo/ANI

IAF demonstrated its resolve, capability in punching the perpetrators of terrorism: Air Chief

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Emphasising that the 'force is vigilant to the existing sub-conventional threat', Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that in the year gone by, the force demonstrated its resolve and capability to hit the perpetrators of terrorism.
"In the recent years, the geopolitical environment has been rapidly changing and uncertainties have created numerous challenges in the national security," the IAF chief said during his address on Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base.
"It is extremely important that we are vigilant to the existing sub-conventional threat. In the year gone by, IAF demonstrated its resolve and the capability in punching the perpetrators of terrorism and we need to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the defence of our country," he said.
The IAF Chief also acknowledged the contribution of all the personnel who he said silently and professionally contributed to the airstrikes at the terror camp in Balakot.
"We acknowledge the contribution of all the personnel of commands involved, stations and units who silently and professionally contributed to the airstrikes carried out at the terrorist camps at Balakot earlier this year," he said.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of IAF who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight on February 27 earlier this year, will fly MiG-21 Bison aircraft over Air Force Day parade today at Hindon Air Base.
Three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30MKI fighter aircraft will also fly in 'Avenger formation'. The Planes are being flown by pilots who took part in Balakot airstrike.
Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated 87th anniversary on Air Force Day 2019 at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were present at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:56 IST

Women participate in 'Sindoor Khela', bid adieu to Goddess Durga

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): As its time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga, women on Tuesday celebrated 'Sindoor Khela' on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi at a pandal in Chittaranjan (CR) Park in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST

Bharat is Hindu Rashtra: Mohan Bhagwat at RSS event

Nagpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation and the identity of the country's nature are "clear, well-thought-of and firm" that Bharat is "Hindustan, Hi

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:48 IST

Nagpur: Bhagwat calls for 'radical transformation' in education system

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that there is a need for "radical transformation" in the education system from curriculum to teachers' training.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:26 IST

Mohan Bhagwat praises Modi, Shah for repealing Art 370, calls...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday backed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for its "much-awaited" and "praiseworthy" step to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Wrestler, tik tok star among BJP's women candidates in Haryana polls

New Delhi (India), October 8 : A famous wrestler, a tik tok star and a Miranda House alumnus are among women candidates fielded by the BJP in the Haryana assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Demand to exclude dairy products from RCEP purview grows

New Delhi (India), October 8 (ANI): Ahead of negotiations at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Bangkok, demand to exclude dairy products from its purview to protect domestic dairy farmers gained momentum on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:50 IST

UP: ATS constable shoots himself dead

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits here on Tuesday morning, police said. 

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:43 IST

Lynching is a foreign concept, a conspiracy to defame India: Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday cautioned against the 'conspiracy' hatched against India in the name of hate crimes like lynching.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:30 IST

K'taka: Elephants decked up with beautiful designs for grand...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A large number of elephants have been decorated beautifully for the traditional 'Jamboo Savari' procession to take place on the occasion of grand Dasara festival in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:24 IST

HDIL owner Rakesh Wadhawan named in alleged cheating case

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Housing Development Infrastructure (HDIL) owner Rakesh Wadhawan, who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police in PMC Bank fraud case, is also connected to an alleged cheating case involving real estate giant Rudra Buildwell.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:22 IST

IAF symbol of valour and courage: Amit Shah on Air Force Day

New Delhi [India], Oct 08 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Air Force heroes and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that IAF is a 'symbol of valour and courage'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:04 IST

Move against Art 370 proved re-elected regime's wishes in...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has proved that the re-elected regime has the courage to fulfill wishes in the interest of the country.

Read More
iocl