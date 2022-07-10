IAF deployed for rescue effort at Amarnath shrine

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 16 people died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal had informed.

The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, carrying five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave.



The Mi-17V5 helicopters flew 20 sorties, delivered 9.5 tonnes of relief material, inducted four rescue personnel and evacuated 64 survivors. They also brought back seven mortal remains.

Also, an An-32 and a Dornier transport aircraft of IAF are being utilised to airlift hand-held radar equipment from Imphal to Srinagar.

Air assets continue to be on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas. (ANI)

