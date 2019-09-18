IAF, DRDO carry out test firing of Astra air-to-air missile

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force and the DRDO on Wednesday successfully carried out the third consecutive testfiring of Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha.

According to sources in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile hit a live aerial target at its maximum range of approximately 90 km.

The Air Force and the DRDO are carrying out trials of the Astra missile off the coast of Odisha.

The missile was successfully flight tested from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Monday.

"Air-to-air missile, Astra, has been successfully flight tested on Monday off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from a Su-30 MKI as a part of user trials," the Ministry of Defence had said in a statement. (ANI)

