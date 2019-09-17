IAF, DRDO successfully flight test Astra air-to-air missile

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have successfully flight tested Astra air-to-air missile with a range of over 70 km from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet off the coast of Odisha.

"Air-to-Air missile, Astra, has been successfully flight tested on Monday off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from Su-30 MKI as a part of user trials," Ministry of Defence said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile.

"The mission profile was executed in a textbook manner. Various radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with the target," the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated IAF and DRDO teams for the successful test of Astra. (ANI)

