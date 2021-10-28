IAF evacuates 7 critical victims in J-K's Doda incident

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Following a disastrous bus accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir where at least eight people were killed, Indian Air Force (IAF) MI 17 started the evacuation operation on Thursday.

According to the Jammu, PRO Defence the IAF evacuated 7 critical accident victims from Doda and landed in Jammu.



A request was received by IAF from the Jammu Divisional Commissioner for air evacuation of critically injured in a bus accident in Doda district to Jammu airfield, the press statement said.

IAF MI 17 helicopter from Jammu captained by Squadron Leader Ganesh Prasad Honakuppe led the evacuation operation.

Earlier in the day, J-k Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of victims (NoKs) of the Doda road accident. (ANI)

