IAF fighter, transport aircraft land on Purvanchal Expressway

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft Mirage 2000, Jaguar and An-32 made landings on the airstrip of the new Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Tuesday as part of the inauguration of the expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and other leaders witnessed the aircraft making the landings on the 3.2-km long airstrip which enables landing and take-off of IAF planes in case of emergency.

Mirage 2000 made a landing on the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway.



Medium transport aircraft An-32 landed on the 3.2-km long airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway.





Jaguar aircraft carried out a touch and go landing at the 3.2-km long emergency landing field on Purvanchal Expressway.



PM Modi, earlier in the day, inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district. He landed in a C-130 Hercules plane on the airstrip constructed on the Expressway.

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The key feature of the Expressway is that the 3.2 km long airstrip enables landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. (ANI)

