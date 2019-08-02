Representative Image
Representative Image

IAF flying operations in J-K part of 'normal activity': Sources

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:09 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) flying operations in Jammu and Kashmir are part of "normal activity", sources said on Friday.
The sources added that Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft are also operating from airbases inside the state.
Earlier today, Union Home Ministry sources had said there was no additional deployment of troops in Jammu and Kashmir apart from the 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which are moving towards their respective postings in the Valley.
The MHA sources reiterated that 100 companies ordered for deployment about a week ago are in the process of reaching their destinations. This has apparently led to speculations of induction of additional forces.
"It has never been the practice to discuss in public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular state," the sources added.
Based on the assessment of internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process.
Earlier in the day, sources had revealed that the Centre has pressed IAF aircraft including the C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift plane into service for the rapid induction of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary troops into Kashmir.
"Day in and day out, the C-17 heavy-lift aircraft along with other planes are being used for inducting troops from different parts of the country," sources told ANI.
The MHA had last month ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."
Out of the 100 companies, 50 were from the CRPF, 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and 10 each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
The security establishment had in July confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil, which is why 100 companies of paramilitary groups have been deployed in the Kashmir valley.
Inputs have been received by the security and spy agencies that after the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state, terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on forces. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:41 IST

NMC Bill: Junior doctors in Hyderabad boycotts medical...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Junior doctors in a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday boycotted their medical practices and continued to stage protest opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:37 IST

Court asks CBI to expedite FSL report in medical bribery scam case

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special CBI Court on Friday directed the CBI official to expedite the procedure of filling the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report regarding phone tapping of the accused in an alleged medical bribery scam case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:36 IST

Agitating doctors unhappy, FoRDA threatens to continue strike

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Despite meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss various provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, agitating doctors on Friday threatened to continue their strike.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Chenab crosses danger mark at Doda, several villages submerged

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Following the construction of a dam in connection with Bhaglihar Hydro Power Project at Ramban's Chanderkote area, the water level of Chenab River has risen above the danger mark deluging half a dozen small villages in Pull Doda town.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:28 IST

SC observes Ayodhya mediation panel has failed

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter, the Supreme Court on Friday said and decided to hold day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6..

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

This man is in everything: Jaya Prada hits out at Azam Khan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 02 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaya Prada has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan over the raids conducted at his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Karnataka: 3-month-long cloud seeding project for rainfall launched

Hubli (Karnataka) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A three-month-long cloud seeding project has been launched at the Hubballi International Airport here to stimulate artificial rainfall in the North Karnataka region on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:06 IST

Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that empowers the central government to designate individuals as terrorists if the person commits or participates in acts of terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:59 IST

Deployment of forces suggest something big being planned in...

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the deployment of forces by the centre in Kashmir and the statements given by its leadership in the recent days suggested "something big" is being planned.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:58 IST

Look at your past: Shah hits out at Cong amid UAPA discussion in RS

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the Congress party to look at their past while invoking reference of the emergency period during a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:53 IST

PIL on restricting cash transaction withdrawn after Delhi High...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): A PIL seeking direction to Centre and Delhi Government to take appropriate steps to restrict cash transaction above rupees ten thousand was withdrawn by the petitioner after Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that a law already exists regarding cash transaction under

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:50 IST

SC asks Centre to take decision on Justice Akil Kureshi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a decision by August 14 on the recommendation of the court's Collegium to appoint Bombay High Court judge Akil Kureshi as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Read More
iocl