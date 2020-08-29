IAF helicopter rescues 7 people after they got stranded between two streams of Ujh river in J-K's Kathua

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Thursday rescued 7 people, 34 hours after they got stranded between two streams of Ujh river in Kathua district.

"In a swift daring rescue ops by #Jammu based MI-17 heptr & #Garud Commandoes @IAF_MCC today evng amid incessant rains rescued 7 pers incl 3 women & 3 children stranded on a marooned island inside overflowing river #Ujh south of Dhaloti, #Kathua," PRO Defence Jammu said in a tweet. (ANI)

