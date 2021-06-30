IAF helicopters deployed to douse fire in J-K's Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday deployed its two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to douse a fire that had broken out in Hijwa village of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.



"IAF had received a request on this matter at about 2:15 pm that day. Two Mi 17 V5 helicopters were quickly deployed from Udhampur and Srinagar airbases to douse the fire using 'Bambi Buckets'. The helicopters picked up water from Dal and Mansar lakes for this purpose," the IAF release reads.

The operations, which went on till late in the evening, enabled dousing of the fire by dropping nearly 8,000 liters of water.

The IAF has been called upon for such fire fighting operations in Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past. (ANI)

