IAF holds seminar to spread financial awareness among air warriors

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): In an endeavour to educate and familiarise all air warriors on the finer aspects of financial planning on the personal front, the Indian Air Force organised a day-long seminar on all relevant current financial issues, said the officials on Friday.

The seminar titled 'Financial Prudence and Awareness for Air Warriors' was organised by IAF in collaboration with RBI at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

The seminar sought to empower the air warriors in a manner so as to enable them to take sound and informed financial decisions in their personal lives.



"The RBI officials conducted talks on diverse topics ranging from financial awareness, bank frauds, the role of ombudsmen etc. Officials from SBI and other financial professionals also contributed to this endeavour, giving a multi-faceted exposure to the Air Warriors," read a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Approximately 400 air warriors across all ranks attended the seminar.

It was also live-streamed across all Air Force Units and Formations to ensure maximum outreach irrespective of location. (ANI)

