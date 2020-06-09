IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT for evacuation of critical patients from remote areas

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian Air Force has designed, developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT) which will be utilised for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places.

"Requirement of an air evacuation system with facility to prevent spread of infectious aerosol from a COVID-19 patient during air travel was felt by IAF when COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic. The first prototype was developed at 3 BRD AF and has undergone various modifications," a defence ministry release said.

Supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" call by Prime Minister, only indigenous materials have been used to fabricate this pod, the release stated while adding that the indigenously designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs Sixty Thousand only, which is very less as compared to the imported systems costing up to Rs Sixty Lakh.

"The system has been developed as a lightweight isolation system made from aviation certified material. It has a transparent and durable cast Perspex for enhanced patient visibility which is larger, higher and wider than the existing models," said the defence ministry release.

The isolation system caters for suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation to an intubated patient. In addition, it generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber for prevention of infection risk to aircrew, ground crew and health care workers involved in air transportation.

"The ARPIT utilises High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) H-13 class filters and supports invasive ventilation using Transport Ventilator. The design integrates life support and monitoring instruments (defibrillator with multipara monitor, pulse oximeter, Infusion pumps etc), long arm gloves for use by health care professionals and power pack with high endurance," the release said.

"Design requirements have been evolved and are based on the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), USA. The IAF is inducting a total of 7 ARPITS as of now," it added. (ANI)