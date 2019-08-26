IAF keeping close eye on Pak, China aerial exercise

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Indian Air Force">Indian Air Force (IAF) is keeping a close eye on the Pakistan-China aerial exercise taking place in China's Hotan City in which both the countries have deployed latest fighter jets.

Islamabad is participating with its JF-17 fighter aircraft while China is taking part with their J-10 and J-11 fighters.

"The exercise codenamed Shaheen is taking place in the Hotan city which is more than 200 km north of Leh city in Ladakh. The Pakistanis have staged their fighters in the Skardu area of Gilgit Baltistan region before going into China," IAF officials said.

The war games had started two days ago where China and Pakistan started active flying to enhance interoperability and jointness.

Pakistan is one of the biggest recipients of the Chinese military, which includes missile technology, fighter planes and warships.

During the recent post-Balakot conflict also, the Pakistani Air Force had relied heavily on Chinese military equipment including fighters.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, both China and Pakistan have expressed concerns over the decision.

While China has issues over Ladakh being declared as a Union Territory, Pakistan has been making a hue and cry over the changes made in Kashmir. (ANI)

