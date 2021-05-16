IAF keeps 16 transport aircraft, 18 helicopters ready as preparation for Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone is expected to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the western coast of India in the next few days.

127 personnel along with 11 tonnes of cargo have been airlifted from Bhatinda to Jamnagar in IL-76 aircraft. Meanwhile, one C-130 aircraft has airlifted 25 personnel and 12.3 tonnes of cargo from Bhatinda to Rajkot, and the other two C-130 aircraft have airlifted 126 personnel and 14 tonnes of cargo from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar.



The official press statement said, "The IAF COVID relief operations have been focused in these coastal areas for the coming few days, as bad weather is likely to affect air operations later. The cyclone relief operations are in addition to those underway for COVID relief."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of intensification of Cyclone Tauktae into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby-ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

